The Global Health program minor will be hosting an info session on Wednesday, October 20 from 6-7 PM at the Innovation Hub (132 Blinn Lane). This session will be for students interested in the Global Health minor. We will discuss course selection, internships, and ways to fulfill requirements through study abroad. Come check it out!

If you can’t make the session, feel free to reach out to Pam Berenbaum, Director, Global Health Program.