Fund Your Service Project Experience and Make a Difference Around the World!

The InterExchange Foundation Christianson Fellowship awards up to $10,000 to young Americans who are passionate about helping communities abroad thrive and are eager to learn about the local culture. Fellows identify a project or an organization working on an issue they care about, and with the support of the Christianson Fellowship, contribute their skills and passion to that endeavor for at least six months on-location abroad. This intercultural experience is a meaningful way to help others, improve skills, and gain insight about another culture.

How does it work? The volunteer project must be outside of the U.S. and conducted in-person at the host location. The project duration is typically at least 6 months in-person on-site.

The next application deadline is coming up on March 15 and interested students can apply online.

Lisa Heyn, Grants Coordination Director (212) 924-0446 would be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about the Fellowship.