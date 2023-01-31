FOREST FOUNDATION SUMMER FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM

Are you an avid participant in community service and engagement work at Middlebury or in your home community? Forest Foundation is now accepting applications to our paid Summer Fellowship Program in Boston, MA for summer 2023. We provide opportunities for undergraduate college students to gain experience and learn the inner workings of the non-profit world though a comprehensive fellowship program including: a 10-week internship at a non-profit host agency, leadership skills development and workshops around the non-profit sector, grant-writing project and networking. Interns engage in general operations of a non-profit and learn critical skills for potential careers in the world of philanthropy. And you will get compensated with $7,000 to do it!

To learn more and apply, visit: ffinterns.org Questions? Email: info@forestfoundation.net There is an application in Handshake as well. Applications are now open through their website until February 15.