FOREST FOUNDATION PAID NON-PROFIT SUMMER INTERNSHIP PROGRAM

Are you an avid participant in community service work around your college or home community? The Boston-based Forest Foundation is now accepting applications to our paid summer internship program–a cohort of 60 students, sophomores and juniors from diverse backgrounds working to make a difference in the lives of others through a 10 week summer-long fellowship. We provide opportunities for undergraduate college students to gain experience in the non-profit world though paid internships and accompanying leadership development programs in the Greater Boston area. Interns engage in general operations of a host agency and learn critical skills for potential careers in the world of philanthropy. You learn about the larger non-profit sector- and your role in it- along the way. You intern at an effective non-profit agency for 10 weeks, learning about the industry and mission from inside. You join a cohesive community of young people who, like you, want to change the world. You gather with this community throughout the summer for days of networking, workshops, reflections, and professional development. You form a team with other interns and make real grants to actual Greater Boston non-profits.

And you will get compensated with $7,000 to do it!