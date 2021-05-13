Food System Jobs in VT

|Below are the latest Food System Jobs as posted in the Vermont Food System News, May 2021 newsletter. Recent grads and seniors, there are quite a few entry-level opportunities available:
- Hunger Free Vermont, Food Security Advocacy Manager
- Hunger Free Vermont, AmeriCorps VISTA Community Engagement Coordinator
- Vermont Foodbank, AmeriCorps VISTA Positions
- Center for an Agricultural Economy, Local Food Production Manager
- Green Mountain Farm-to-School, AmeriCorps Farm-to-School Coordinator
- Feeding Chittenden, Communications & Development VISTA
- Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, Newport Crew Leader
- Food Connects, Food Hub Warehouse Specialist
- Caledonia Spirits, Spirited Apprentice
- Mixed Up Nut Butter, Specialty Food Production Assistant
- Vermont Way Foods, Director of Brand & Business Development
- Vermont Compost Company, Fulfillment and Operations Team Member
- Vermont Community Loan Fund, Investment & Grant Manager
- Sterling College, Assistant Dean of Student Life
- The Willowell Foundation, Wren’s Nest Forest Preschool Associate Licensed Teacher
- Elmer Farm, Vegetable Crop Manager
- Champlain Islands Farmers’ Market, Farmers’ Market Manager
- Skinny Pancake, Kitchen Manager
- Vermont Compost Company, Food Residuals Program Manager