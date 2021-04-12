CCI Career Paths

Food Programs Coordinator Position with HOPE


HOPE (Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects in Addison County) will be looking to hire a Food Programs Coordinator.

Job Description 

We are looking for a competent Program Coordinator who is passionate about healthy food and food justice to undertake a variety of program tasks. You will carry out important operational duties including oversight of a large, thriving Food Shelf, farm pickups, leading groups in farm gleans, distribution of produce to other charitable food sites, implementation of pop-up food distribution events, and more. Must be detail-oriented, comfortable working with diverse groups, and able to foster successful working relationships with volunteers. 

 Responsibilities 

  • Plan and coordinate food education events 
  • Help build positive relations in the community 
  • Ensure the provision of healthy food to those who are food insecure in a manner which respects dignity, choice, and empowerment 
  • Plan and implement food education activities 
  • Oversee the smooth operation of a clean, well stocked food shelf 
  • Ensure that surplus supermarket and bakery goods are ready for distribution each morning 
  • Keep updated records and create reports or proposals 

Skills 

  • Proven experience as program coordinator or relevant position 
  • Knowledge of using fresh produce to create healthy meals 
  • Knowledge of food safety practices 
  • Tech savvy, proficient in MS Office and social media 
  • Excellent time-management and organizational skills 
  • Outstanding verbal and written communication skills 
  • Detail-oriented and efficient 
  • Valid driver’s license 
  • Experience in driving a truck helpful 
  • Minimum of 2 years experience in local food systems 
  • Ability to work outside in varying weather conditions, and to lift and carry boxes of food 

To apply, send resume and letter of interest to receptionist@hope-vt.org 

