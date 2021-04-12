Food Programs Coordinator Position with HOPE

HOPE (Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects in Addison County) will be looking to hire a Food Programs Coordinator.
Job Description
We are looking for a competent Program Coordinator who is passionate about healthy food and food justice to undertake a variety of program tasks. You will carry out important operational duties including oversight of a large, thriving Food Shelf, farm pickups, leading groups in farm gleans, distribution of produce to other charitable food sites, implementation of pop-up food distribution events, and more. Must be detail-oriented, comfortable working with diverse groups, and able to foster successful working relationships with volunteers.
Responsibilities
- Plan and coordinate food education events
- Help build positive relations in the community
- Ensure the provision of healthy food to those who are food insecure in a manner which respects dignity, choice, and empowerment
- Plan and implement food education activities
- Oversee the smooth operation of a clean, well stocked food shelf
- Ensure that surplus supermarket and bakery goods are ready for distribution each morning
- Keep updated records and create reports or proposals
Skills
- Proven experience as program coordinator or relevant position
- Knowledge of using fresh produce to create healthy meals
- Knowledge of food safety practices
- Tech savvy, proficient in MS Office and social media
- Excellent time-management and organizational skills
- Outstanding verbal and written communication skills
- Detail-oriented and efficient
- Valid driver’s license
- Experience in driving a truck helpful
- Minimum of 2 years experience in local food systems
- Ability to work outside in varying weather conditions, and to lift and carry boxes of food
To apply, send resume and letter of interest to receptionist@hope-vt.org