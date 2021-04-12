Food Programs Coordinator Position with HOPE

HOPE (Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects in Addison County) will be looking to hire a Food Programs Coordinator.

Job Description

We are looking for a competent Program Coordinator who is passionate about healthy food and food justice to undertake a variety of program tasks. You will carry out important operational duties including oversight of a large, thriving Food Shelf, farm pickups, leading groups in farm gleans, distribution of produce to other charitable food sites, implementation of pop-up food distribution events, and more. Must be detail-oriented, comfortable working with diverse groups, and able to foster successful working relationships with volunteers.

Responsibilities

Plan and coordinate food education events

Help build positive relations in the community

Ensure the provision of healthy food to those who are food insecure in a manner which respects dignity, choice, and empowerment

Plan and implement food education activities

Oversee the smooth operation of a clean, well stocked food shelf

Ensure that surplus supermarket and bakery goods are ready for distribution each morning

Keep updated records and create reports or proposals

Skills

Proven experience as program coordinator or relevant position

Knowledge of using fresh produce to create healthy meals

Knowledge of food safety practices

Tech savvy, proficient in MS Office and social media

Excellent time-management and organizational skills

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills

Detail-oriented and efficient

Valid driver’s license

Experience in driving a truck helpful

Minimum of 2 years experience in local food systems

Ability to work outside in varying weather conditions, and to lift and carry boxes of food

To apply, send resume and letter of interest to receptionist@hope-vt.org