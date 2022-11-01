FAO Schwarz Fellowship Info Session

The FAO Schwarz Fellowship program is designed to develop the leadership skills of recent college graduates and prepare them for success in the social impact sector. This selective Fellowship is one of very few paid two-year domestic fellowships in social change and offers excellent preparation for a career in nonprofits and public service. The Fellowship also prepares students interested in applying to graduate programs related to policy, education, social work or management.
Learn more about the Fellowships, including the reveal of our 2023-2025 host organizations, during an online info session on Tuesday, November 1 from 12:00-12:45 pm EST. Please sign up in advance!