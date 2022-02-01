FAO Schwartz Fellowship 2022-2024 Deadline 2/10/22

Each year a new cohort of FAO Schwarz Fellows begins paid, two-year assignments with leading nonprofit organizations

FAO Schwarz Fellows work at high-impact nonprofit organizations in Boston, New York City and Philadelphia. These organizations are all deeply valued in their communities and have a strong record of delivering consistent results and high-quality services. Host organizations vary from year to year—and all have a proven commitment to addressing critical issues of social inequity.

Fellows deepen their knowledge and understanding of relevant social issues, work directly with host communities, and lead strategic projects that strengthen the host organization’s capacity and impact.

Professional Development, Mentoring and Networks

The FAO Schwarz Fellowship is committed to investing in the professional development of our Fellows through a structured program of retreats, professional trainings, and mentoring.

Fellows attend two four-day leadership retreats each year to learn about the social impact sector, develop critical skills and build relationships with—and learn from—current and alumni FAO Schwarz fellows.

For many Fellows, these retreats are one of the highlights of their experience.

In addition to one-on-one weekly meetings with a supervisor, every Fellow has two mentors who offer support and guidance over the course of their Fellowship. Fellows also join a valuable network of current and alumni Fellows as well as leaders from host organizations.

After two years, Fellows are well prepared for successful careers in the social impact sector.

Compensation

Fellows who start their Fellowship during the summer of 2022 will receive total compensation of approximately $75,000 plus benefits over the two-year Fellowship.

$35,000 ( 1st year)

$38,000 (2nd year)

$2,000 bonus on completion

Health insurance coverage (100%)*

Monthly subway pass

The deadline for getting applications in is February 10, 2022. Work with such diverse issues and organizations such as: