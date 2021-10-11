Establishing an Environmental Justice Policy for the State of Vermont

Tuesday, October 12

1:30 – 3:00p

Register here to attend via Zoom

This is the first of two events focused on establishing an environmental justice policy for Vermont.

Join us for a virtual panel discussion to raise awareness of and support for Vermont’s S.148: An act relating to environmental justice in Vermont. The bill seeks to establish an environmental justice policy for the State of Vermont and would require state agencies to incorporate environmental justice into their work. The bill will be discussed in this spring’s upcoming legislative session.



Panelists:

Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale, Vermont State Senator and lead sponsor of S. 148

Judy Dow, Abenaki Educator and Executive Director of Gedakina

Sebbi Wu, Climate and Equity Advocate with the Vermont Public Interest Research Group

Iris Hsiang, youth delegate to the Vermont Climate Council and member of the Just Transitions Subcommittee

Moderated by Carolyn Finney, Environmental Affairs Artist in Residence, Middlebury



Sponsored by Program in Environmental Studies, Climate Action Capacity Project, Franklin Environmental Center at Hillcrest, Office of Institutional Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Anderson Freeman Resource Center.