Environmental Justice – More Than Just a Law

Wednesday, October 19

Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, 2 Duane Ct, Middlebury, VT 05753

5:30 – 7:00p, followed by refreshments

This panel discussion, moderated by Alison Nihart of Rights & Democracy, will focus on how the state and local organizations are making Vermont’s Environmental Justice Law a priority.

The panel includes:

– State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale

– Jen Myers (Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity)

– Lindsey Berk (ACORN)

– Alex Hilliard, Vermont Commission on Women

More event details and registration info can be found at https://www.mobilize.us/rightsdemocracy/event/522727/.