CCI Career Paths

Explore

Social Impact

Back to the news

Environmental Justice – More Than Just a Law


by

Wednesday, October 19

Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society, 2 Duane Ct, Middlebury, VT 05753
5:30 – 7:00p, followed by refreshments

This panel discussion, moderated by Alison Nihart of Rights & Democracy, will focus on how the state and local organizations are making Vermont’s Environmental Justice Law a priority.

The panel includes:
– State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale
– Jen Myers (Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity)
– Lindsey Berk (ACORN)
– Alex Hilliard, Vermont Commission on Women

More event details and registration info can be found at https://www.mobilize.us/rightsdemocracy/event/522727/.

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.