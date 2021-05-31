ECO AmeriCorps is Recruiting for the 2021-2022 Service Year!

We are excited to be in the process of filling open positions for our next great group of ECO members in service to Vermont Communities

As we continue our recruitment process, we’d love your help reaching potential new members! Feel free to share our website where interested applicants will find our open positions with position descriptions and the links to the associated applications through the AmeriCorps portal.

Now through the application deadline of June 11th, applicants can reach out to Dustin at dustin.bowman@vermont.gov with any questions!

View our open positions & application materials here!