Don’t Forget the EVENTS on Handshake!

Handshake has a ton of information sessions and workshops focusing on current internship and job opportunities and skill-building events on Handshake. In addition, you should plan to attend some of these events as a way to learning and get first-hand knowledge about an industry sector you’re curious about, and to up your game in knowing what a specific sector is looking for in an ideal candidate. The events section can be searched by Middlebury-only posted events OR by lots more employers if you 1) Open the ‘All Filters’ and [uncheck] ‘Only Posted By My School’. This will open up many more sessions. Here are a few coming up in the next few weeks (and don’t forget to sign up directly with some employers to get access to their Zoom links):

Info Session: Launch Your Career with the Peace Corps! Focus on 2021 Grads, Tue September 29, 2020, Virtual

APSIA Online Graduate School Fair, Wed September 30, 2020, Virtual (Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs)

Peace Corps Diversity Spotlight: Service as a Deaf or Hard of Hearing Person, Thu October 1, 2020

cg42: Consulting Summer Analyst | Information Session, Thu October 1, 2020 Virtual

International Trade & Energy Policy at Cisco Systems, Tue October 6, 2020

Camber Collective Analyst Virtual Coffee Chat, Wed October 7, 2020

ECOPA Intersections for Sustainable Living, Tue October 13, 2020

UVM Fall Job & Internship Virtual Fair 2020, Wed October 14, 2020