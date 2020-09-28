Don’t Forget the EVENTS on Handshake!

Handshake has a ton of information sessions and workshops focusing on current internship and job opportunities and skill-building events on Handshake. In addition, you should plan to attend some of these events as a way to learning and get first-hand knowledge about an industry sector you’re curious about, and to up your game in knowing what a specific sector is looking for in an ideal candidate. The events section can be searched by Middlebury-only posted events OR by lots more employers if you 1) Open the ‘All Filters’ and [uncheck] ‘Only Posted By My School’. This will open up many more sessions. Here are a few coming up in the next few weeks (and don’t forget to sign up directly with some employers to get access to their Zoom links):
- Info Session: Launch Your Career with the Peace Corps! Focus on 2021 Grads, Tue September 29, 2020, Virtual
- APSIA Online Graduate School Fair, Wed September 30, 2020, Virtual (Association of Professional Schools of International Affairs)
- Peace Corps Diversity Spotlight: Service as a Deaf or Hard of Hearing Person, Thu October 1, 2020
- cg42: Consulting Summer Analyst | Information Session, Thu October 1, 2020 Virtual
- International Trade & Energy Policy at Cisco Systems, Tue October 6, 2020
- Camber Collective Analyst Virtual Coffee Chat, Wed October 7, 2020
- ECOPA Intersections for Sustainable Living, Tue October 13, 2020
- UVM Fall Job & Internship Virtual Fair 2020, Wed October 14, 2020
- Recruiting Session – Carmel River Watershed Conservancy (CRWC), Tue October 27, 2020