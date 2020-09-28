CCI Career Paths

Don't Forget the EVENTS on Handshake!


Handshake has a ton of information sessions and workshops focusing on current internship and job opportunities and skill-building events on Handshake. In addition, you should plan to attend some of these events as a way to learning and get first-hand knowledge about an industry sector you’re curious about, and to up your game in knowing what a specific sector is looking for in an ideal candidate. The events section can be searched by Middlebury-only posted events OR by lots more employers if you 1) Open the ‘All Filters’ and [uncheck] ‘Only Posted By My School’. This will open up many more sessions. Here are a few coming up in the next few weeks (and don’t forget to sign up directly with some employers to get access to their Zoom links):

