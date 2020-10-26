diiVe’s Virtual Internship Program

Intern at diiVe Virtually or In-Person:

Application Deadline: December 1st at 6 p.m. EST (January Term Program) and December 15th 6 p.m. EST (June Programs)

diiVe is looking for ambitious and high performing students looking to kick-start their career in our New Normal. We offer virtual internships and summer abroad programs in consulting and data science where diiVers will work in teams from around the world, building the necessary skills and agency to tackle the challenges of our fast-changing future. diiVe is a competitive program and accepts a limited number of students each year.

Learn more about the program here. Apply now here. Contact a diiVe Alum and Midd Ambassador: Kelly Zhou at yukunz@middlebury.edu.

Note: You could apply for CCCS grants to offset cost of attending this internship. Find the application here.