DC Week: Explore Careers in International Development and Environmental Policy

The Center for Advising and Career Services at the graduate school at MIIS has generously invited Middlebury undergraduate students to participate in the virtual information sessions scheduled during the week of March 21. This is during spring break, but you can log in from where ever you are. There are 20+ events scheduled. Check out the list here in Handshake.

Select employers include:

– a USAID implementing partner nonprofit NGO working on international development projects focused on agriculture, livestock, and general ag/livelihoods and food security programming around the world. 3/21: Cisco Systems, International Trade & Energy Policy

3/21: Search for Common Ground – the largest peace-building NGO in the world, celebrating over 35 years.

– is the lead U.S. Government agency working to end extreme global poverty and enable democratic societies. The Mission of USAID‚ Office of Inspector General is to safeguard and strengthen U.S. foreign assistance through timely, relevant, and impactful oversight. 3/24: OCEANA – discuss OCEANA’s mission, career paths, current projects, and potential career opportunities. OCEANA – Protecting the World’s Oceans.

Special note: if you do take advantage of these opportunities and sign up, please take the commitment seriously and make sure you show up at the Zoom meeting, dress professionally, listen and learn and be ready to ask prepared questions as appropriate.