Consulting in Social Impact and Public Interest Sectors


We often get asked whether management consulting firms do public sector and/or social impact focused work. Here are some important things you should get on your calendar for job deadlines or info sessions that could enlighten you to learning more about different firms and how they treat these sectors in the work they do:

October 4:

October 5:

October 6:

October 12:

  • Kaiser INTERN deadline
  • Accenture Federal Services INFO SESSION with CEO John Goodman (on campus!)
  • Spencer Stuart – Leadership Consulting – Info session about behavioral interviewing (worth attending to learn about interviewing tip)

October 15:

