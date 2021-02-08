Thanks to Ed Carley’s Clean Energy & Sustainability Jobs newsletter, we’ve got some really cool promising opportunities that you could be looking into for the summer and post-grad! To sign up for Ed Carley’s newsletter, please sign up here: edsjobslist.com.

Internships/Fellowships:

Communications and Policy Internship (Summer 2021). Environmental and Energy Study Institute. Remote/ Washington, DC. https://www.eesi.org/internships/communications-and-policy.

Policy Internship (Summer 2021). Environmental and Energy Study Institute. Remote/ Washington, DC. https://www.eesi.org/internships/policy.

Access Clean Energy Savings (ACES) Project Internship. (Summer 2021). Environmental and Energy Study Institute. Remote/ Washington, DC. https://www.eesi.org/internships/aces.

Sustainability Intern. San Antonio Housing Authority. San Antonio, TX. https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/2968021-0/sustainability-intern?keyword=sustainability&location=&pagetype=searchPage#.

Sustainability Intern. Pierce County. Tacoma, WA. https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/2979074-0/sustainability-intern?keyword=sustainability&location=&pagetype=searchPage.

Seasonal Environmental Intern. City of Roseville. Roseville, MN. https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/2950779-0/seasonal-environmental-intern?page=2&keyword=sustainability&isTransfer=False&isPromotional=False&pagetype=searchPage.

Entry level:

Project Manager. The Sustainability Group. London, UK. https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2381755111/?alternateChannel=search&refId=SpdI59nCkbqnuBBPPtzdCA%3D%3D&trackingId=fov9aLtKhzXw5wZllG3EpQ%3D%3D&trk=flagship3_search_srp_jobs. Entry level.

Communications Associate. Environmental and Energy Study Institute. Washington, DC. https://www.eesi.org/about/careers. Appears to be entry level.

Recycling and Sustainability Coordinator. Eau Claire County. Eau Claire, WI. https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/2965368-0/recycling-sustainability-coordinator?keyword=sustainability&location=&pagetype=searchPage. Appears to be entry level.

Sustainability Program Administrator. Ventura County. Ventura, CA. https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/2964024-0/sustainability-program-administrator?keyword=sustainability&location=&pagetype=searchPage. Appears to be entry level.

Policy Advisor, Carbon Capture and Industrial Emissions. Third Way. Remote/Washington, DC. https://www.sustainablebusiness.com/job/policy-advisor-carbon-capture-and-industrial-emissions/. 1-2 years experience.

Client Services Associate. SRECTrade. Somerville, MA or Solana Beach, CA. https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/search/?currentJobId=2358668497&f_C=351333&geoId=92000000. Entry level to 2 years experience. Thanks Tina!

Electric Vehicle Analyst. Cadmus. Oakland, CA or Santa Monica, CA. https://careers-cadmusgroup.icims.com/jobs/1924/electric-vehicle-analyst/job?mobile=false&width=1115&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-300&jun1offset=-240. 0-4 years experience, depending on education.

Program Coordinator, Drawdown Lift. Project Drawdown. Remote. https://drawdown.org/careers/program-coordinator-drawdown-lift. 2-3 years experience.

Senior Account Executive- CSR. VOX Global. Washington, DC. https://careers-voxglobal.icims.com/jobs/4650/senior-account-executive–csr%2c-washington%2c-dc/job?mobile=false&width=1300&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-300&jun1offset=-240. 2-4 years experience. Thanks Meaghan!

Jr. Project Developer. Liberty Renewables. Albany, NY. https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2365542538/. 2-4 years experience. Thanks Molly!

Analyst/Associate – Investment Team. Generate Capital. Location not specified. https://generatecapital.com/career-opportunitites/analyst-associate-investment-team/. 2-5 years experience.

Business Development Executive, HVACR Energy Efficiency. Protek. Statewide, New York. Job description. 3+ years experience. Thanks Spencer!

Energy Management Coordinator. City of Norfolk, Virginia. Norfolk, VA. https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/norfolk/jobs/2959696/energy-management-coordinator?page=3&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs 3+ years of experience. Apply ASAP, closes 2/12. Thanks Esi!

Climate Risk Specialist. East-West Center. Honolulu, HI. https://www.sustainablebusiness.com/job/climate-risk-specialist/. 3+ years experience.

Environmental Sustainability Coordinator. State of Washington. Olympia, WA. https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/2974534-0/environmental-sustainability-coordinator00913do?keyword=sustainability&location=&pagetype=searchPage. 3 years experience.

Communications Specialist. Climate Focus. Washington, DC. https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2404110387. 3 years experience. Thanks Betty!

Senior Associate, Project Finance. Generate Capital. Location not specified. https://generatecapital.com/career-opportunitites/senior-associate-project-finance/. 3-5 years experience.

Energy and Water Conservation Coordinator. City of Mesa. Mesa, AZ. https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/2965857-0/energy-water-conservation-coordinator?page=2&keyword=sustainability&isTransfer=False&isPromotional=False&pagetype=searchPage. 3-5 years experience.