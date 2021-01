Clean Energy Entry-Level Jobs

Here are a few entry-level position listed on Ed Carley’s Clean Energy & Sustainability newsletter (Thanks, Ed!!):

Entry level to five years experience

Climate Change & sustainability Consultant. Mott MacDonald. Iselin, NJ. https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2355696505/. Appears to be entry level. Thanks Adam!

Program Associate – Weatherization Assistance Program – Remote. Colorado Energy Office. Denver or remote within Colorado. https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/2957561/program-associate-weatherization-assistance-program?keywords=program%20associate&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs. 1 year experience.

Environmental Educator (PT). Alice Ferguson Foundation. Accokeek, MD (Washington, DC area). https://fergusonfoundation.org/job-opportunities/. 1 year experience. Thanks Alex!

Project Coordinator II, National Climate Action. WRI. Washington, DC. https://jobs.jobvite.com/wri/job/oKG3dfwq. 1-3 years experience. Thanks Betty!

Research Analyst. Energy Acuity. Denver, CO. https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2372227228/. 1-3 years experience. Thanks Nathan!