Center for Community Engagement Cross Cultural Community Service (CCCS) Grant funding available

Priority Deadline (Winter break/J-Term) experiences: Wednesday, December 2nd

Application and information at go/cccs.

CCCS grants support international community service, advocacy, and activism. The fund supports international service-learning and community-building internships and/or related volunteer service experiences for undergraduate students. These internships and service initiatives may be student designed; preference is given to those opportunities in a culture distinctly different from the applicant’s background. You can utilize this fund for both virtual and in-person short-term opportunities such as a school break or longer-term projects (J-Term or semester-long). For more information visit go/cccs.

Optional info session to learn more about the grants and application process: Tuesday 11/10 3:30 p.m. eastern time, register here to get the Zoom meeting link.



For more information about other CCE Funding resources, please visit this link.