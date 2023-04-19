Celebrate Earth Week @ Middlebury: 4/19-23

How do we build a just and equitable future at Middlebury as we address the climate crisis? How might Energy2028 play a part in that? What should we consider in the future? We are thrilled to have the chance to dive into these ideas and many others during a series of Earth Week Energy2028 events planned for April 19-23, and we invite students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members to join in the conversation! These events will serve to help us understand how Middlebury College has approached climate priorities and the paths we should consider going forward.

Monday, April 19, 5pm : a discussion of our past and how we arrived at Energy2028 featuring Middlebury College President Laurie Patton, Provost Jeff Cason, Schumann Distinguished Scholar Bill McKibben, 350.org co-founder Phil Aroneanu ‘06.5, students, and others. Sign up now! Live Q&A to follow – submit your questions here!

Wednesday, April 21, 5pm : a discussion of our present —our progress, priorities, and challenges in implementing Energy2028 to date, especially as we seek to integrate justice in our work and navigate COVID-19. This panel will highlight work from across campus. Sign up now! Live Q&A to follow – submit your questions here!

Friday, April 23 : open-ended facilitated discussion sessions will consider our future , both between now and 2028 and beyond. 10:00 am: Educational Integration (SIGN UP) 11:00 am: Integrating Justice into Energy2028 (SIGN UP) 12:00 pm: Building a just climate community between the region and the college (SIGN UP) 1:00 pm: What happens after 2028 and how should we get there? (SIGN UP)

