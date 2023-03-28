Celebrate AmeriCorps Events and Learn About Public Service

Tue Mar 28 · 4:00 pm-5:00 pm EDT – Joining AmeriCorps: Careers After Service

During this session, we will be covering the career benefits of AmeriCorps service and sharing with you the ways a service year can build your resume, get you connected to top employers and help you get a foot in the door for federal hiring!

Wed Mar 29 · 7:00 pm-7:45 pm EDT – AmeriCorps VISTA Info Session and NESCAC Alumni Panel

AmeriCorps is the federal agency that brings people together to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges through national service and volunteering. AmeriCorps members and volunteers serve with organizations dedicated to the improvement of communities. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps VISTA is an excellent opportunity for anyone 18 or older who is looking to kickstart their professional career. Serve for a whole year or just a summer and help boost a nonprofit organization’s human capacity. Gain new skills or sharpen the ones you’ve been cultivating by coordinating administrative projects such as data management, grant writing, communications and marketing materials development, and more. Learn more at americorps.gov/vista.