CCI-Sponsored Paid Summer Internships-Don’t Miss Out !

Don’t miss out on these CCI-Sponsored paid summer internships in Handshake in some really interesting areas helping you to gain valuable skills and experiences. This is super low-hanging fruit as these employers and organizations are looking specifically for Middlebury students. Get your applications in asap BEFORE the deadlines!
- DEC Wetlands Program – Mapping Intern State of Vermont, Montpelier, VT and 1 more, DEADLINE: 3/22
- TAM & GIS Intern Middlebury Area Land Trust Middlebury, VT, DEADLINE: 3/21
- Community Climate and Energy Intern Climate Economy Action Center of Addison County, Middlebury, VT, DEADLINE: 3/21
- Outdoor Recreation and Community Connectedness Summer 2021 Intern for RiseVT RiseVT Addison, VT, DEADLINE: 3/22
- Economic Research Internship at Stanford Center on China’s Economy and Institutions (SCCEI) Stanford Center on China’s Economy and Institutions Stanford, CA, DEADLINE: 3/15 TONIGHT!
- CTEC Extremism Investigation Intern Summer 2021 Middlebury Institute of International Studies Middlebury, VT and 1 more, DEADLINE: 3/31
- GeoCivics Project Summer 2021 Intern University of Colorado Colorado Springs – Graduate School Colorado Springs, CO, DEADLINE: 3/21
- Summer 2021 EdTech Internship Team4Tech Gashora, Rwanda, DEADLINE: 3/22
- Integrate Chinese Life Summer Cohort Internship Program Integrate Chinese Life Shanghai, People’s Republic of China, DEADLINE: 3/22