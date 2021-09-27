Careers at the Intersection of the Environment and International Development

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

4:00pm – 5:00pm EDT

Justin Locke is the Managing Director of Rocky Mountain Institute’s (RMI) Global South Program. Justin also is responsible for international strategic partnerships and resource mobilization with the multilateral and bilateral community at RMI. Justin brings over 20 years of international development, energy transition and project management experience – dedicated to addressing the unique development challenges of low and middle-income countries in the Global South. He brings a wealth of technical and operational experience in the fields of disaster risk reduction, energy policy, climate change adaptation, distributed renewable energy systems, national and sub-national energy planning, livelihoods, social mobilization, and climate finance / innovative financial instruments.

Prior to RMI, Justin was an Infrastructure Specialist at the World Bank, where he managed one of the Bank’s largest per capita investment portfolios. He also mobilized the first set of Climate Investment Fund projects at the World Bank – including the development of Strategic Programs for Climate Resilience for Eastern Caribbean countries which were designed to develop and deploy tailored national adaptation and mitigation strategies for achieving climate resilience at the country and sub-regional level. Justin also worked for the United Nations Development Program (UNDPs) Regional Center in the Pacific Region, providing technical assistance to over 14 Pacific Island and Southeast Asian countries, and worked at the Multi-Country Office in Samoa where he designed and implemented the UNDP’s regional flagship program in the Polynesian subregion. Justin served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in the Republic of Kiribati from 2001-2004.

He earned a Master’s in Public Administration in International Management from the Monterey Institute of International Studies and a dual-bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Davis. He will speak on the intersection of environmental and international development careers and trends he is seeing in these career fields.