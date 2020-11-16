Be a Climate Action Intern This Winter Term & Get Credit!

Intern with the South Burlington Energy Committee (SBEC), a volunteer group that reports to the City Council, in assisting the City of 18,000 residents to develop the promised Climate Action Plan to achieve local CO2 emissions reductions in line with the Paris Climate goals and supporting the City’s long term commitment to address the climate crisis. Apply for Winter Term internship for credit and challenge yourself to apply your liberal arts learning in a real-world setting and an opportunity to reflect on the connections between your classroom climate change education and hands-on learning. Learn more about getting WT credit HERE.

The Winter Term 2021 SBEC Climate Action Intern will support the SBEC in building the foundation of information that South Burlington requires to define specific goals and to evaluate the progress and effectiveness of the actions the city is undertaking to address its climate goals. As an intern you will tap into these skills: data & analytics, finance, operations / production, writing / editing and communications. During the project, you will work with a team of stakeholders, not limited to: city staff, school staff, utility representatives from Vermont Gas, Green Mountain Power, and Efficiency Vermont, fuel dealers, staff from the CCRPC (Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission), state employees, people from state and national organizations that specialize in emissions inventories, members of other energy committees, and university researchers.

Don’t wait – get your application in for this tight deadline on November 23rd!