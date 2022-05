Calling all Middlebury Grads! Do you want to stay another year in Middlebury while doing service for the common good? Apply to be a Center for Community Engagement (CCE) AmeriCorps VISTA today. The VISTA will work directly with CCE staff to advise our organizations and support community partnerships.

We are accepting applications on a rolling basis until May 6th. For more information and application details, visit go/ccevista.