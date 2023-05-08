App Gap is Hiring a Tasting Room Ambassador!

Appalachian Gap Distillery, the country’s first Climate Neutral certified distillery, is looking for a passionate individual with an interest in sustainable craft spirits made with quality local ingredients to join our team part-time as a Tasting Room Ambassador and Distiller’s Assistant this summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day (some flexibility on dates). You will support our distillers with grinding grain, fermenting mashes, distilling and bottling as well as being responsible for staffing our tasting room and sharing our story and samples of our spirits with visitors.

The part-time position (15-20 hours per week) is compensated at $20/hr plus 5% commission on net sales through the tasting room. Take-home pay can range from $25 – $30/hr depending on tasting room sales. Experience in service or with spirits is a plus but we will train the right person – someone who is outgoing, curious, positive and shares our ethos of doing the right thing (more about us below).

We are hiring immediately for this position. Applicants must be 21+ and be comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs. If interested, please send resume and brief cover letter via email to Middlebury alum, Will Drucker, will@appgap.com.