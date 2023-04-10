Advancing Climate Solutions Through Venture Capital

The Vital Role of Early-Stage Investment in Meeting the Goals of the Paris Agreement

Join Middlebury alum, Peter Hirsch, class of 2012 and head of sustainability for 2150, a climate tech venture capital firm, for a moderated session discussing the role that venture capital can play in the roles of the Paris climate agreement.

WHEN: MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023

TIME: 4:30 PM

LOCATION: DANA AUDITORIUM

1:1 Chats on Climate Solutions in Finance and Venture Capital

On Monday, 4/17, from 10:00-12:00 PM, Peter will also be holding space in the Franklin Environmental Center Hillcrest Rm. 121 for 1-on-1 chats to meet with students who would like to discuss the role of climate solutions in finance and venture capital. Sign up for a 20-minute chat with Peter here on Handshake

For more information: go.middlebury.edu/sustainabilityalums