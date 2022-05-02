2022 Grads: Come Work With The Innovation Hub!

The Innovation Hub is hiring a full-time Creativity and Innovation Associate and Social Innovation Associate for the 2022-2023 academic year! These roles will be responsible for managing programs related to creativity, innovation, social innovation and entrepreneurship; these include MiddChallenge, Middlebury Entrepreneurs, Old Stone Mill, Projects for Peace, and more! The Associates will advise students and students groups, manage program applications and events, and work with community partners to expand opportunities for students.We are looking for new Middlebury graduates (Feb ’21.5 or Spring ’22), who will work directly with the Director of the Innovation Hub!You can see the full job descriptions at the links above. For more information, please contact Ben Yamron at byamron@middlebury.edu