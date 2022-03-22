2022 NOAA College-Supported Internship Opportunities

NOAA and Middlebury are partnering up again this year for a 10-week summer internship program with potential opportunities for students at 16 projects in twelve states. Middlebury will be funding three (3) of those positions. Applications will be open to sophomores and juniors, but there is a quick turn-around and looming deadline date of Wednesday, April 6th.

If you have interest in NOAA science, policy, research, and outreach investigating climate trends, ecosystem services valuation, ecotoxicology, invasive species, coastal ecology, contributing to policy for protected species, designing web sites, GIS, and working on science communication and historical data recovery…then check out the link with project descriptions in the posting on Handshake HERE.