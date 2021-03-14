US News and World Report Summer Internships: Software Development and Social Media

U.S. News & World Report is a digital first media company dedicated to helping consumers and business professionals make important decisions. We publish independent reporting, rankings, data journalism and advice that has earned the trust of our readers and users for more than 85 years. As a trusted authority providing empowerment and guidance that improves the quality of life for consumers and communities, U.S. News ultimately leads to better life decisions.

U.S. News & World Report is looking for an enthusiastic Software Developer Intern to join a growing developer team for one of the globe’s most trusted brands. The successful candidate will join an active scrum team, solve real challenges, and see their contributions go live in front of actual users. Come join a collaborative, supportive group of engaged programmers and get a real taste of a software development career.

U.S. News & World Report is also looking for a passionate, creative and social-savvy intern to join our Social Media team. As an intern, you will work across all U.S. News editorial sections and get hands-on experience creating and publishing content to the brand’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts. This is also an opportunity to learn the ins and outs of analytics tools to measure social performance and produce original video and graphics for social media.