Trinity Tech-Edge: Technology and Innovation Summer Program

Opportunity Expires: May 15, 2021

Monday, June 7- Friday, June 25, 2021, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (EDT)

Trinity’s Tech-Edge program is a virtual technology and innovation summer program designed for liberal arts students and graduates to acquire core skills in technology and business innovation. This program is ideal for liberal arts students planning to enter fields that rely on digital technology.



Students will explore cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cybersecurity. Business innovation fundamentals will be led by industry experts in the fields of accounting, marketing, and finance, as well as Infosys-powered digital technology.

Partial scholarships are still available, and we are especially interested in enhancing access for women and underrepresented students in tech-innovation fields.