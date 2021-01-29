Technology Career Acceleration Summit

Wednesday, February 3rd at 6:00 PM EST

The free event is for students and recent grads interested in non-technical roles in tech featuring experts from companies like Slack, American Express, and WebMD that will provide exposure into roles like Product Management and Customer Success, the skills sought after in the market, and what those jobs are really like for people who are deciding on which direction to take their career next.

The event will feature a panel discussion followed by smaller breakouts where attendees will be able to network with our speakers in a more intimate setting.

People can attend by signing up on https://www.school16.co/events or by registering directly on the RSVP page for the event.