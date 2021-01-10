Summer Technology Internships

Opportunity Expires January 11, 2021 5:30 PM

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is in search of summer interns who are strategic thinkers, ready to innovate, and have a passion for retail and technology. As an intern here you can develop your skills alongside a team of supportive mentors and inspiring leaders. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a global, multi-channel retailer of home furnishings and housewares (our family of brands includes Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn teen, west elm, Mark & Graham, and Rejuvenation), but we operate within smaller teams, giving each person an opportunity for hands-on experience. Together, our brands represent a strong, diverse and growing portfolio that allow us to reach customers in a new way every day – and we’d love your help.

The L’Oréal USA Summer Internship Program is a paid, 11 week experience where you will be fully integrated into the day-to-day activities of a team while also leading your own, individual strategic project to discover what it is truly like to develop a career at the #1 Beauty Tech company in the world. We are committed to giving our interns the space to explore, to have full time employee responsibilities, present their own insights to senior management, and to become future leaders. At the end of the summer you will present your project to senior leadership for the opportunity to be considered for a full-time return offer into a Management Trainee program or a full-time role.

During our 12-week program (May – August, 40 hours/week), you’ll have an opportunity to mentor, job shadow and network with talented IT professionals and senior-level executives throughout Nationwide IT. The work you perform will be meaningful and integral to Nationwide’s operations and business objectives.

Additionally, you will have an opportunity to participate in our Nationwide-hosted 21-hour hackathon, where you will work closely with business partners to brainstorm, engage in collateral computer programming and ultimately create new business applications.

Our interns spend the summer working directly on high impact projects within one of our Corporate headquarter departments. During this 10-12-week full-time internship, you are encouraged to think outside the box and use a continuous improvement mindset to approach your projects and provide helpful, productive solutions. You will be able to gain hands on experience within a workplace department related to your field of study, preparing you for your professional career post-graduation.

This internship position – which is part of the Verizon Campus Program – will give you a chance to channel your drive and enthusiasm while learning from the best minds in the industry. You’ll be front and center, hands-on, and contributing your creative energy to high-impact projects from the moment you arrive through the course of this 10-week experience. You will take part in meaningful work and real-life projects within the Global Technology Solutions Organization that will help you grow both professionally and personally throughout the program.