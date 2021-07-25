Middlebury Summer Research Spotlight: Emma’s Stream Ecology Experience

What are you doing this summer?

This summer I am working in Eric Moody’s lab as a stream ecology research assistant. Our lab is working in conjunction with Molly Costanza-Robinson’s lab here at Midd and several other institutions in 3 different states on a project called STOICH which is examining the ecological stoichiometric relationships in inland freshwater ecosystems across the US.

How did you find your position?

My position started in the spring semester and then continued on through the summer. I took two classes with my current boss, Eric Moody, in the fall and spring semesters, Aquatic Ecology and Biostats. He sent out a flyer in the spring to people who had been in his classes, and other biology students, looking for people interested in joining this new project and working in his lab. I applied, interviewed, and then started working in the spring semester!

What does your typical work day look like? How often do you work?

I work the classic 9-5 (shoutout Dolly Parton). I have two kinds of typical workdays. Most days, I work in the lab looking at samples from different sites across the US. Most of my time on lab days is spent at the microscope identifying aquatic invertebrates (essentially insects, small clams, and the occasional snail). Once we identify them, we dry the insects and then process them to figure out how much phosphorus is in them. When we’re not in the lab, we work in the field doing different things. Some field days we go and collect invertebrate samples in Vermont streams. Other days we go to a pond on campus and do projects there. Field days are always a ton of fun because they’re very hands-on and we get to swim a lot of the time.

What do you do in your free time? What is Middlebury like in the summer?

Middlebury in the summer is amazing. I really cannot recommend it enough. The weather is beautiful and having no homework means you can go adventuring or hang out with friends after work. I spend most of my time with my housemates. We love to play games and go swimming. We also like to sample all the different cremees.