Summer Research Analyst Internship at Sports Innovation Lab

Opportunity Expires February 17, 2021

The Jack Langerman Internship is given to a Middlebury student who best embodies the qualities Jack brought to Sports Innovation Lab. The program is a two-month summer internship to work with the agency services team and produce industry-shaping research and insights.

Expect to conduct custom insight research with clients like the NFL and Google, as well as attend meetings to manage different projects and clients.

Candidates should be confident in research, analysis, writing, and time management skills. The student who applies to this internship should be curious and ready to ask questions. He or she should be passionate about sports, technology, and the power of information and data.