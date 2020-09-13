Upcoming STEM Opportunities

Better, New York City, NY

DUE September 14, 2020

Better is redefining homeownership and making it simpler, faster—and most importantly—more accessible for everyone. We leverage technology and expertise to find ways that we can make the homebuying journey more approachable and understandable.

Right now we’re funding $1 billion in home loans per month

We’ve funded over $9 billion in loans and $1 billion in insurance

We ranked #11 on Fortune’s Best Places to Work in Financial Services 2020

Our Founder and CEO was named in Comparably’s Top 25 CEOs for Diversity

We were listed to Forbes’ FinTech 50 2020

And #964 on Inc.’s 2019 “5000 Fastest-Growing Companies”

We’ve secured over $254 million from our investors to date

Our company is made up of driven, passionate people who bring their unique backgrounds and perspectives to everything we do and we are committed to fostering diversity, multiculturalism, and inclusion. We see the perspectives that each person brings and a diverse workforce as essential for individual and collective success. We believe it’s important to foster a company culture that encourages curiosity and passion—from employee resource groups and learning opportunities to team outings and community outreach.

SimpliSafe, Inc., Boston, MA

DUE September 16, 2020

SimpliSafe is a growing home technology company in Boston on a mission to Make Every Home Secure. We are seeking a Business Development Intern for the Fall to help us test and implement new processes to grow our subscriber base through the insurance channel.

The internship will focus on our industry-leading partnership with Hippo Insurance that launched in March. This role is perfect for a detail-obsessed and creative self-starter. This is a unique opportunity to be on the ground floor of a growing business development team.

EAI Technologies, Vienna, VA

DUE September 17, 2020

Design and develop dynamic Enterprise Web and Mobile applications for a variety of clients like Verizon, Capital One, and Cardinal Health in small teams. Work in a fast-paced, hands-on capacity in a client facing role, seeing first hand the impact of your work on a daily basis.

Impact, Santa Barbara, CA

DUE September 17, 2020

At Impact our culture is our soul. We are passionate about our people, our technology, and are obsessed with customer success. Working together enables us to grow rapidly, win, and serve the largest brands in the world. If you are looking to join a team where your opinion is valued, your contributions are noticed, you get to work with fun and talented people solving cutting edge marketing challenges with technology, and advance your career, this is the place for you.

Impact is the global leader in Partnership Automation and catalyst for the new Partnership Economy. Impact accelerates enterprise growth by scaling discovery, recruitment, onboarding, engagement and optimization of all types of partnerships. Impact’s Partnership CloudTM provides automation for the full partnership life cycle; confident decision making and optimization through measurement and attribution; and protection from fraud. Impact drives revenue growth for global enterprises such as Cabela’s, Fanatics, Getty Images, Lenovo, Levi’s, Techstyle and Ticketmaster. Founded in Santa Barbara, CA in 2008, Impact has grown to over 400 employees and ten offices across the United States, Europe and Asia.

Sandia National Laboratories, Livermore, CA

DUE September 23, 2020

Are you passionate about research that supports national security missions in a variety of high-impact areas? Do you dream of developing everything from 24/7 remote sensing software systems to advanced computational software in support of national security research objectives? If so, you will want to apply for this opportunity to join a team of creative thinkers in applying computer science and software engineering skills to help secure our nation.As part of this diverse multidisciplinary team, you will work alongside world-class authorities and emerging leaders and use your skills including: