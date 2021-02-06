Expiring Microsoft Opportunity for Sophomores and Freshmen

Opportunity Expires Sunday, February 14, 2021

Are you a freshman or sophomore interested in a career in technology? Do you want to develop your SWE and PM abilities in an intensive but rewarding setting?

New Techs (NT) is a 7-week innovation academy at Microsoft for college freshmen and sophomores interested in pursuing a degree in technology. Get PAID $8,000 for real-world industry experience and hands-on training from Sr. Software Engineers and PMs at Microsoft!

Three Middlebury students (Christ Woldedheim, Samantha Enriquez, and Dennis Miranda-Cruz) have participated in the past and Dennis is a program ambassador this year. Under this position, he will be happy to answer any questions you have. If you need help with the resume and/or writing portions for the application, Dennis would be happy to help during QQs!

Contact Dennis ’22 at dmirandacruz@middlebury.edu