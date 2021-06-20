Post-Grad STEM Fellowship Opportunity: Churchill Scholarship at Cambridge

Are you a senior STEM student interested in pursuing a Master’s Degree? Do you like the idea of studying at one of the oldest universities in the world?

Consider the Churchill Scholarship, which provides funding to American students for a year of Master’s study at the University of Cambridge. The program was set up at the request of Winston Churchill to fulfill his vision of a transatlantic scientific exchange with the goal of advancing science and technology.

The application for 16 Churchill Scholarships in science, mathematics, and engineering is now open. The nomination deadline is Monday, November 1, 2021 (5pm Eastern Time) for matriculation in the 2022-23 academic year.