Once-in-a-lifetime Middlebury Professional Networks (MPN): Technical Interview Prep Program

Opportunity Expires: May 2, 2021

The Technology Middlebury Professional Network (MPN) and CCI are again sponsoring this summer’s Technical Interview Prep Program for students interested in pursuing internships and full-time positions as software developers and/or engineers. The program provides rising junior and senior student participants with practice technical interviews, a critical component of the interview and hiring processes for most software development and engineer roles.

This program is for rising juniors and seniors who plan to go through the recruitment process in the fall of 2021 for internships in summer 2022 or full time software developer/engineer positions after graduation in 2022. You do not have to be a computer science major or be interning at a tech company this summer to participate – but significant coding experience and interest in software development and/or software engineering careers required. You must also fulfill the time commitment requirements outlined below.

Acceptance into this program is competitive.

HOW IT WORKS: