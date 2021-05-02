DEADLINE TONIGHT! Once-in-a-lifetime Middlebury Professional Networks (MPN): Technical Interview Prep Program

Opportunity Expires: May 2, 2021
The Technology Middlebury Professional Network (MPN) and CCI are again sponsoring this summer’s Technical Interview Prep Program for students interested in pursuing internships and full-time positions as software developers and/or engineers. The program provides rising junior and senior student participants with practice technical interviews, a critical component of the interview and hiring processes for most software development and engineer roles.
This program is for rising juniors and seniors who plan to go through the recruitment process in the fall of 2021 for internships in summer 2022 or full time software developer/engineer positions after graduation in 2022. You do not have to be a computer science major or be interning at a tech company this summer to participate – but significant coding experience and interest in software development and/or software engineering careers required. You must also fulfill the time commitment requirements outlined below.
Acceptance into this program is competitive.
HOW IT WORKS:
- Selected students will be matched with a Middlebury alumnus/a to work together over the summer of 2020
- During this time, you and your assigned alumni mentor will engage in a minimum of 3 practice technical interviews
- You will together identify goals and expectations, and review and discuss areas of improvement
- You have the option of meeting by video chat or by phone
- This should all take place during June, July, and August