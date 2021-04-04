Natural Science and Sustainability Internships

Opportunity Expires April 5, 2021

The Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) has been charged by the legislature to analyze the sustainability of our hospital network. The student intern will do research to help the GMCB better understand sustainability challenges facing rural hospitals. The intern will also synthesize and generate learnings from Vermont-specific capacity, quality, price and cost data for hospitals in order to help generate a final analysis for submission to the Vermont legislature.

The Nautilus Solar Internship Program will offer undergraduate students a 10–12-week hands-on experience assisting in the development, acquisition, and operation of distributed solar assets, while learning more about the solar and renewable energy industries. As a Nautilus intern you will gain experience in solar development, energy storage, distributed generation and project financing. These opportunities offer a unique blend of analytical, financial and technology experience working alongside experienced industry veterans. This position will be highly interactive with customers, partners, and Nautilus personnel.

Tetra Tech International Development (http://www.tetratech.com/intdev) is currently accepting expressions of interest from qualified candidates for an Intern for our Agriculture and Economic Growth (AEG) Sector.

This Agriculture and Economic Growth Intern will learn about and support program implementation and new business development, primarily for USAID-funded projects. This internship can help start a successful career in development, building skillsets, expanding networks, and providing real-world experience in this challenging but rewarding work.