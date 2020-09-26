Due December 31, 2020

In 2018, the City of New York launched an innovative summer internship program for students interested in pursuing careers in the life sciences industry, providing an opportunity to work in a range of companies from early-stage startups to large pharmaceutical and biotech firms. Now entering its fourth year, the LifeSci NYC Internship Program invites talented and dedicated college and graduate students to apply for science track or management track internships for summer 2021.

Students enrolled in a New York City-based college or university or New York City residents enrolled in any college or university are eligible to apply. DO NOT APPLY IF YOU DO NOT MEET AT LEAST ONE OF THESE CRITERIA. Recent graduates (spring 2020 or later) are also eligible.

We are looking for talented and dedicated students interested in pursuing business or science careers in the life sciences sector. Host companies and organizations range from early-stage startups to large pharmaceutical and biotech firms to businesses that serve the industry in specific capacities, including marketing, public relations, or capital investment. More than 80 companies have served as hosts since the program’s inception.



