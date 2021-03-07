CCI Career Paths

Internship Opportunity: Operations Support Analyst at Andiamo


Andiamo provides high-level consultation to executives at Amazon.com, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, MasterCard, Bloomberg and others regarding their technology hiring strategy. We manage the world’s most valuable assets – people – for the world’s most pioneering institutions. We are an energetic and smart technology recruiting & consulting company with a start-up vibe who has tripled in size in the last two years. You can be a part of our continued growth as we look to hire professionals who will help us make a difference in our industry and achieve some ambitious goals over the next few years.

Expect to:

  • Implement targeted research/sourcing initiatives with limited guidance using professional networking sites such as LinkedIn.
  • Manage our technology inventory (Servers, Screens, cords, technology office moves).
  • Troubleshoot technology-related issues as needed and with the support of a senior technology employee
  • Participate in comprehensive curriculum in finance, technology, human capital management, and recruiting strategy
  • Apply classroom lessons in marketing, business administration, human resources, writing, and technology experience to solve real-world business problems
  • Present an exploratory capstone project to internal executives prior to completion of the internship
