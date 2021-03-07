Internship Opportunity: Operations Support Analyst at Andiamo

Andiamo provides high-level consultation to executives at Amazon.com, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, MasterCard, Bloomberg and others regarding their technology hiring strategy. We manage the world’s most valuable assets – people – for the world’s most pioneering institutions. We are an energetic and smart technology recruiting & consulting company with a start-up vibe who has tripled in size in the last two years. You can be a part of our continued growth as we look to hire professionals who will help us make a difference in our industry and achieve some ambitious goals over the next few years.
Expect to:
- Implement targeted research/sourcing initiatives with limited guidance using professional networking sites such as LinkedIn.
- Manage our technology inventory (Servers, Screens, cords, technology office moves).
- Troubleshoot technology-related issues as needed and with the support of a senior technology employee
- Participate in comprehensive curriculum in finance, technology, human capital management, and recruiting strategy
- Apply classroom lessons in marketing, business administration, human resources, writing, and technology experience to solve real-world business problems
- Present an exploratory capstone project to internal executives prior to completion of the internship