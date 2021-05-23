Interested in STEM research? Join Middlebury College Future Researchers Club

Middlebury College Future Researchers Club’s mission is to bridge the knowledge and skill gap between students and the careers in STEM they are interested in pursuing, with an emphasis on careers in STEM research outside of clinical medicine. In doing so, Middlebury College Future Researchers Club sets its members up for success in their pre-professional journey towards graduate school and research. Through active faculty and alumni mentorship, lab shadowing opportunities, works-in-progresses, and journal club, we will enrich students’ understanding of what research entails.