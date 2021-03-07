HOT Summer Internship Opportunities

Opportunity Expires March 29, 2021

FireEyeReston, Virginia, United States

Our Cyber Espionage Intelligence team is seeking a Technical Intelligence Analyst Intern to join us for the summer of 2021. The Cyber Espionage team is responsible for identifying, tracking, and reporting on government sponsored cyber espionage (APT) activity that takes place all around the world. This work supports corporate and government intelligence clients and other divisions of FireEye. Expect to:

Track malware, malicious campaigns, or actors through technical analysis of data, malicious codes, exploits, and infrastructure.

Perform reverse engineering and behavioral analysis of malicious codes and related artifacts.

Assist in writing reports documenting findings that intelligence customers can use to better understand malicious activity and how to defend themselves.

FireEye is seeking a Vulnerability Intelligence Analyst Inter to join our Vulnerability & Exploitation team. This team is not only responsible for performing deep assessments of software and web application vulnerabilities, tracking exploit code releases and exploitation activities, as well as the creation and maintenance of detailed and actionable reports to be delivered to our global commercial and government customers, but also leverages FireEye’s unique collection of sources to understand which of those vulnerabilities are actively being exploited, and for what type of activity. A successful candidate should have a fundamental understanding of vulnerabilities, what causes them, how an attacker could leverage them to perform malicious activities, and what organizations can do to mitigate them. Additionally, successful candidates should be self-motivated, willing to challenge themselves, and constantly striving for self-improvement. Expect to:

Monitors public and proprietary sources for vulnerability information

Performs deep assessment of vulnerabilities

Researches and writes actionable reports

Ensures the accuracy and integrity of information throughout reporting

Opportunity Expires April 2, 2021

Metrus Energy, San Francisco, California, United States

Responsibilities-Contribute to the sales pipeline through market research, lead generation, and business development. The intern may also assist with the coordination and development of webinars, social media activity, and other marketing efforts.Job Description-Metrus is looking to hire a business development intern to work with the Metrus Sales team to support direct sales and marketing efforts within selected target customer markets.Summer: Interns will be full-time for 10 weeks in the months of June-August. Start and end dates will depend on the student’s availability. Work completed will include but not be limited to: