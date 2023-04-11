Hear the careers in technology panel discussion with Midd alumni leaders in tech (recorded from live panel)

When it comes to the technology field, there is a broad variety of ways to pursue your interests and find outlets for your abilities; digital technology has driven convergence in many ways. The panelists will talk about the trends shaping the scope of this industry and what they mean for future roles in this field? Hear from a panel of Middlebury alumni with a variety of backgrounds who now have careers across a wide spectrum within the industry.

A Conversation With:

Dan Kelley ’99 (Political Science, German), Engineering Manager, Meta

Panel Host: Jeff Sawyer, CCI Director of Employer & Professional Network Development

Video: 64 minutes

