Hear the careers in technology panel discussion with Midd alumni leaders in tech (recorded from live panel)

When it comes to the technology field, there is a broad variety of ways to pursue your interests and find outlets for your abilities; digital technology has driven convergence in many ways. The panelists will talk about the trends shaping the scope of this industry and what they mean for future roles in this field? Hear from a panel of Middlebury alumni with a variety of backgrounds who now have careers across a wide spectrum within the industry.
A Conversation With:
- Dan Kelley ’99 (Political Science, German), Engineering Manager, Meta
- Pete McSherry ’06 (Economics), Senior Vice President, Platform Data Strategy and Solutions, Epsilon
- Meghan Weber ’07 (History), Senior Space Product Manager, Amazon Web Services
- Chris Hench ’11 (German Literature and Economics), Senior Applied Scientist ML/NLP, Amazon Alexa.
- Elizabeth Knox ’17 (Computer Science and Economics), Digital Specialist, McKinsey & Company
- John Bowllan ’19 (Math), Data Science Technical Lead, Whoop
Panel Host: Jeff Sawyer, CCI Director of Employer & Professional Network Development
Video: 64 minutes
The content segments below indicate the approximate time marks in the recording during which the specific content is discussed. The segments include:
- At 8:50 – Tell us what’s going on in the tech industry today. Back to Office, Hiring
- At 27:20 – Given the state of the industry, what should I do to prepare myself? “Quality over Quantity”
- At 35:30 – What are future growth areas? AI/ML, Quantum Computing, NLP, AR/VR, Clean Tech, Biopharma, Bioinformatics
- At 46:20 – Which roles do you expect to see in demand? ML-related Software Engineering, Design, Dev Ops, Data Science, Policy-related, Product Managers
- At 50:15 – Audience Q&A. Pros/cons of working for a large firm vs start-up; How to demonstrate ability to grow; Should graduate school be in my future?