Hear insights on reducing violence and the harms of the criminal justice system from Nathan Weil ’15 in this week’s MIDDVantage: Careers in Data Anlytics episode.

Nathan Weil ’15, applies data science and rigorous research to design, test, and scale programs and policies that enhance public safety and advance justice. The University of Chicago Crime Lab is a research center at the University of Chicago dedicated to studying crime and developing and evaluating crime-reduction programs and seeks to reduce crime and violence by helping government agencies and non-profit organizations rigorously evaluate new pilot programs. Nathan graduated from Middlebury with a B.A. in Economics. While at Middlebury, he founded Middlebury Foods.

About the Data Analytics series: Data analytics is broken down into four basic types. Descriptive analytics describes what has happened over a given period. Diagnostic analytics focuses more on why something happened and predictive analytics moves to what is likely going to happen in the near term. Finally, prescriptive analytics suggests a course of action. Market watchers project the number of jobs for data professionals in the U.S will increase to over 3 million by 2022. This series includes interviews with many professionals who will share their vantage points on how they use data analytics in their career roles, their paths from campus to career, and career advice they would have for students interested in this career space.

Exploring Careers in Data Analytics is a collaborative series developed by the Center for Careers and Internships and Middlebury in DC with content contributions from members of the Middlebury Professional Network and Middlebury students.