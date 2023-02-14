Hear how Middlebury helped Nick Delehanty ’17 prepare for his career as Data Director at the Federal Public Defenders Office in Brooklyn in this week’s MiddVantage: Careers in Data Analytics episode

Interviewed by Ellie Thompson ’22, Nick talks about data analytics and the justice system.

Nick Delehanty ‘17 (he/him) is currently the Data Director at the Brooklyn office of the Federal Defenders of New York. Federal Defenders, the federal public defender organization for New York City, represents people accused of crimes in federal court. Nick’s data collection and analysis work support Federal Defenders’ day-to-day operations, casework and trials, and strategic litigation. Previously he was a paralegal and chief paralegal at Federal Defenders. At Middlebury, he majored in history with minors in French and global health.

Data analytics is broken down into four basic types. Descriptive analytics describes what has happened over a given period. Diagnostic analytics focuses more on why something happened and predictive analytics moves to what is likely going to happen in the near term. Finally, prescriptive analytics suggests a course of action. Market watchers project the number of jobs for data professionals in the U.S will increase to over 3 million by 2022. This series includes interviews with many professionals who will share their vantage points on how they use data analytics in their career roles, their paths from campus to career, and career advice they would have for students interested in this career space.

