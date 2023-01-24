Hear About the Personal Communications Side of Data Analytics in Our Next MIDDVantage Episode with Raffie Parke ’13, Account Executive Data & AI, at IBM

This week, we bring you Raffie Parke ’13, Account Executive Data & AI at IBM. Interviewed by John Cambefort ’22, Raffie talks about the personal communications side of data analytics.

Raffie Parke ‘13 serves as her client’s main point of contact for IBM’s Information Architecture portfolio (in other words, the infrastructure that businesses need to manage and analyze their data). Before joining IBM, she spent eight years in consulting: first in CPG shopper marketing at Kantar Retail, then in nonprofit strategy at Community Wealth Partners. She graduated from Middlebury College in 2013 with a BA in Psychology and a minor in French. She is currently pursuing a part-time MBA at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.

Exploring Careers in Data Analytics is a collaborative series developed by the Center for Careers and Internships and @MiddleburyinDC with content contributions from members of the Middlebury Professional Network and Middlebury students.



Check out the latest episode at go.middlebury.edu/MiddVantageDA.