Googleyness and Leadership Interviews: Tips, Tricks, and Common Mistakes

Thursday, February 25 at 7:00 PM EST

When interviewing for a University Graduate role at Google, part of the process will include a “Googleyness and Leadership” interview – but what is it, and how should you prepare? What are some common mistakes to look out for? For answers to these questions and more listen in as Google recruiters go over their tips and tricks for how to succeed and what to do if you’re stumped. The video will air on Feb 25th and Googlers will be present to answer your questions live in the chat!