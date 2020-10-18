Google Lime Scholarship NOW accepting applications!

Application Deadline: Friday, December 4, 2020, at midnight PST / 3am EST.

Since 2008, Lime Connect has been proud to partner with Google to help future innovators who happen to have disabilities make the most of their talents by providing scholarships and networking retreats.

The 2021 Google Lime Scholarship application is now open for current students with disabilities who are pursuing Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related degrees. Recipients will receive a scholarship ($10,000 USD for those studying in the US and $5,000 USD for those studying in Canada) for the 2021-2022 academic year. Scholars will also be invited to attend a virtual “Google Lime Scholars” gathering in Summer 2021 and be considered for internship opportunities with Google.